Auction report: Tidy-looking combine and trio of tractors go ‘under the hammer’

Thursday, October 10, saw tractors and machinery offered for sale at an auction at Thornton Manor, Market Rasen, North Lincolnshire (England).

The sale was conducted by Brown & Co. This report focuses on the tractors and combine harvester that were up for grabs.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

In accompanying articles, we look at how other lots fared.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 5%.

All (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the machine’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

Advertisement

In the three-picture galleries below, click on a thumbnail to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

This 2000 New Holland TX66 (pictured below) was described as follows: 20ft-wide header; 800/65R32 Goodyear front and 16.0/70-20 BKT rear wheels/tyres; 3,200 engine hours; 2,627 drum hours. It sold for £27,300.

This 2014 New Holland T7.235 (pictured below) was described as follows: 50kph; Power Command; air brakes, four electric spool valves; anti-theft tags; front linkage; front axle suspension; GPS; 540/65R30 front and 650/65R42 rear wheels/tyres; 3,047 hours. It sold for £44,100.

This 2008 New Holland T7040 (pictured below) was described as follows: 50kph; Power Command; air brakes; front axle suspension; front linkage; “boosted to 230hp”; GPS; 600/65R28 front and 710/70R38 rear wheels/tyres; 4,922 hours. It sold for £22,500.

This 1980 Massey Ferguson 590 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number: Z308079; 6,258 hours. It sold for £3,800.

Stay tuned to AgriLand for further coverage from this auction.