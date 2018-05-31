Auction report: Silage and other machinery pulls the punters

A mix of modern and old machinery (including silage-making equipment) went under the hammer at an on-site auction in England.

The auction took place on Wednesday (May 23) of last week. It was conducted by auctioneer Brown & Co on behalf of Firs Farm, Caxton, Cambridge.

Major ‘on-site’ machinery dispersal sales come up just a handful of times in any given year here in Ireland; they are a more regular occurrence in the UK – thanks to the availability of a larger pool of equipment.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he sampled the atmosphere, captured these pictures and jotted down the key prices.

Please note that all of the prices referenced in the captions below are in pounds sterling.

No buyer’s premium applies.

VAT (on the sale/hammer price) must be added to all lots pictured below.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.