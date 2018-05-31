Police hunting for arsonists after fires break out at Greenmount

Police in Antrim are appealing for information following two suspected arson incidents at Greenmount Campus last night (Wednesday, May 30, 2018).

A PSNI spokesman said a skip was set on fire which spread to a nearby oil tank. A wooden pergola covering a BBQ area was also set alight.

“Thankfully, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was able to attend and extinguish the fires before any further damage occurred,” he said.

The damage

Firefighters were called at 6:22pm with three appliances sent out to tackle the blaze – including two from Antrim and one from Crumlin.

Firefighters said the incident involved a total of two oil tanks, two storage sheds and a skip. The fire was dealt with at 8.06pm.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact officers in Antrim on ‘101’ quoting reference number ‘1127 of 30/05/18’.

Greenmount Campus (College) is part of CAFRE – Northern Ireland’s College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise.

CAFRE has around 1,500 students across its three campuses, the other two of which are based in Enniskillen and Loughry.

It follows less than two weeks after it took 48 firefighters to tackle a 1km-wide gorse fire in Co. Antrim. The blaze broke out in Craig’s Forest, Finvoy, Ballymoney, on May 17.