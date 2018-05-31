Rainfall warning set to halt silage-cutting operations

A Status Yellow rainfall warning issued by Met Eireann is set to halt silage-cutting operations in parts of the country tomorrow (Friday, June 1).

As much as 50mm of rain is expected to fall in a short time tomorrow.

Issued earlier today, the warning is set to be valid between 12:00pm tomorrow until 10:00pm that night.

The Irish meteorological office warned that there will be high intensity rainfall amounts in scattered thunderstorms.

There will be a danger of spot flooding in places, it added.

This news is sure to worry farmers who have silage already mowed or fit to the mow over the next couple of days. Farmers and agricultural contractors have been taking advantage of the recent spell of fine weather in order to replenish forage supplies ahead of next winter.

Temperatures are set to remain between 18º and 24º today, with values being coolest along coastal areas.

Tonight is forecast to be mainly dry, with variable cloud cover; but a few residual showers will continue to occur in western areas early on, Met Eireann added.

Scattered showers will begin to arrive along the south-east coast around dawn. It is likely to be misty in places, with fog patches.

Tomorrow is expected to be warm and humid, with a little hazy sunshine at times – but a good deal of cloud overall and widespread showers.