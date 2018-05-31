Auction report: Machinery changes hands in sweltering sunshine

Major ‘on-site’ machinery dispersal sale events come up just a handful of times in any given year here in Ireland; they are a more regular occurrence in the UK – thanks to the availability of a bigger pool of equipment.

One such on-site auction was held at Great Billington, Bedfordshire (England) on Tuesday (May 22).

The sale was conducted by well-known auctioneer Cheffins on behalf of W Adams & Sons – a farming business.

This report focuses solely on the implements and machinery present. Look out for our other articles from this sale, detailing the prices fetched by tractors.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he sampled the atmosphere, captured these pictures and jotted down the key prices.

Please note that all of the prices referenced in the captions below are in pounds sterling.

A buyer’s premium of 2% (of the hammer price) is applicable to all lots. This premium is subject to VAT at 20%.

VAT (on the sale/hammer price) must also be added to all lots pictured below.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.