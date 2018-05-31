Almost 700 farmers accepted into the Hen Harrier Programme

Almost 700 farmers have been accepted into the Hen Harrier Programme, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed.

A total of 692 farmers have been accepted into the programme since December 8, 2017. Applications to take part in the scheme are still being taken, the minister added.

The Hen Harrier Programme is a locally-led initiative which is supported by the Department of Agriculture under the European Innovation Partnership measure of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme.

The programme is not directly administered by the department; the design and management of it are primarily matters for the local project team, the minister explained.

As it stands, the project team are currently running advisory training courses.

Advertisement

Commenting on the programme, Minister Creed said: “Offers to eligible farmers are being made on a monthly basis and this will continue until all available places have been filled across the six Special Protection Areas (SPAs).

“The project is fully funded through the Rural Development Plan and within that framework I have allocated a budget of €25 million for the Hen Harrier Programme.”

18 years or over on the date an expression of interest is received by the Hen Harrier Project Team;

An active farmer – the applicant must have submitted a current application for the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS), which includes a declaration of all lands farmed. This is required in each year of the participant’s contract;

Farming at least one parcel containing qualifying lands within or partially within a Hen Harrier designated SPA. To be eligible for the Hen Harrier Programme applicants must be: