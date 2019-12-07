Auction report: Fleet of Deutz-Fahr tractors goes ‘under the hammer’ in Co. Meath

A significant auction involving tractors and machinery took place today (Saturday, December 7) close to Dunboyne, Co. Meath.

The sale – conducted by Wilsons Auctions – was on behalf of Kieran Lavelle, who is reportedly selling the equipment “due to a change in the farm’s machinery policy and a decision to focus on dairy farming”.

AgriLand was at the auction to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

This report focuses on the tractor highlights at the sale.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium/commission’ of 5%.

Some (hammer/sale) prices were subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to some of the prices below). The VAT status of each lot is specified in the accompanying description.

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the machine’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

This 2016 Deutz-Fahr Agrotron 6160 CShift (pictured below) was described as follows: 50kph; air brakes; air-suspended cab; front axle suspension; front linkage; ‘power beyond’; creeper gears; 650/65R38 rear and 540/65R28 front tyres; 2,872 hours. It sold for €48,000 (plus VAT).

This 2013 Deutz-Fahr Agrotron M650 (pictured below) was described as follows: 50kph; air brakes; air-suspended cab; front axle suspension; front linkage; ‘power beyond’; creeper gears; 650/65R42 rear and 540/65R34 front (new) tyres; 5,900 hours. It sold for €42,000 (plus VAT).

This 2008 Deutz-Fahr Agrotron 180.7 (pictured below) was described as follows: Profiline; 50kph; air brakes; air-suspended cab; front linkage; ‘power beyond’; creeper gears; 650/65R42 rear and 540/65R34 front tyres; 6,480 hours. It sold for €34,000 (plus VAT).

This 2006 Deutz-Fahr Agrotron 150.7 (pictured below) was described as follows: 50kph; air brakes; air-suspended cab; front linkage; ‘power beyond’; 650/65R38 rear and 540/65R28 front (new) tyres; 7,260 hours. It sold for €32,750 (plus VAT).

This 2013 John Deere 7280R (pictured below) was described as follows: AutoPowr; 50kph; air brakes; front linkage and PTO; front axle and cab suspension; AutoTrac; 650/85R38 rear and 600/70R30 front tyres; 7,232 hours. It failed to reach its reserve. The top bid was €41,000 (plus VAT).

This 2002 Case IH CS78 (pictured below) was described as follows: Quicke Q750 front loader; pallet forks; dung fork; 420/85R34 rear and 340/85R24 front tyres; 4,966 hours. It sold for €13,500 (no VAT).

Stay tuned to AgriLand for further coverage from this auction.