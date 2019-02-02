Auction report: Cheap horsepower in the mix in Co. Roscommon?

A clearance auction – involving a significant fleet of contracting machinery – took place on Saturday (February 2).

The sale was held close to Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. The entries came chiefly from one contracting fleet – namely that of David Connolly.

The auctioneer on the day was Micheal Doyle.

Here, in this follow-up article, we focus on the Case IH, John Deere (of which there were two) and Lamborghini tractors that were part of the fleet.

Case IH CVX130

This Case IH CVX130 (pictured below) is a 2002 model. According to the auctioneer – Micheal Doyle – it was showing 6,569 hours. It sold for €35,500 (no VAT applicable) plus 3% commission.

All in (there was no VAT on the tractor but there was commission, plus VAT on the commission itself), the total sale price was €36,810.

John Deere 6910

This Mannheim-built John Deere 6910 (pictured below) is a 2000 model. The auctioneer says that there were about 9,900 hours on the clock. It sold for €20,500 plus VAT and plus 3% commission.

All in (including VAT, the commission and the VAT on the commission itself), the total sale price was €25,971.

John Deere 7700

This US-built John Deere 7700 (pictured below) dates back to 1997. According to the auctioneer, 10,380 hours had been notched up so far. It sold for €16,200 plus VAT and plus 3% commission.

All in (including VAT, the commission and the VAT on the commission itself), the total sale price was €20,524.

Lamborghini R5.130

This Lamborghini R5.130 (pictured below) was first registered in 2004. It had 7,710 hours under its belt. It didn’t sell. The top bid was €17,000 plus VAT and plus 3% commission).