Auction report: €55,000 (all in) for a 2002 Valtra Valmet 8950 in Co. Roscommon

A well-attended clearance auction – involving a significant fleet of contracting machinery – took place today (Saturday, February 2).

The sale was held close to Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. The entries all came from one contracting fleet – namely that of David Connolly.

The auctioneer was Micheal Doyle.

Here, in this follow-up report, we focus on the four Valtra/Valmet tractors that formed the backbone of this fleet.

In each of the three-picture galleries (below), click on a thumbnail to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

Valtra Valmet 8950

This 8950 (pictured below) is a 2002 model. 7,330 hours were visible on the clock. It sold for an astonishing €43,500 plus VAT and plus 3% commission.

Advertisement

All in (including VAT, the commission and the VAT on the commission itself), the total sale price was €55,111. This raised a few eyebrows!

Valtra T161

The newest Valtra in the mix was a T161 (pictured below). It’s a 2012 model. According to the auctioneer – Micheal Doyle – it was showing 5,120 hours. It sold for €36,000 plus VAT and plus 3% commission.

All in (including VAT, the commission and the VAT on the commission itself), the total sale price was €45,608. This was considerably less than the price paid for the older, aforementioned (but desirable and nostalgia-inducing) 8950.

Valtra T130

This T130 (pictured below) was first registered in 2007. The auctioneer says that it had notched up 9,710 hours during its lifetime – thus far. It sold for €19,700 plus VAT and plus 3% commission.

All in (including VAT, the commission and the VAT on the commission itself), the total sale price was €24,956.

Valtra Valmet 8150

This 8150 (pictured below) is a 1997 machine. According to the auctioneer, there were 13,900 hours on the odometer. It sold for €15,500 plus VAT and plus 3% commission.

All in (including VAT, the commission and the VAT on the commission itself), the total sale price was €19,637.