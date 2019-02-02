Video: 130ac property boasts farm facilities with mixed-ag potential

More than ‘just a farm’ is Castle Park, a c.130ac property boasting excellent land and farm facilities, as well as the splendorous Castle Park house. Kanturk, Co. Cork is where it all resides.

Kanturk is nestled between two hills and the rivers Allow and Dallow, which converge in the town. It still remains an authentic market town, serving local villages and a rich agricultural hinterland.

It is traditionally noted for its quality dairying and beef products, and artisan food production is now emerging from this tradition.

The property is only 2km away from Kanturk, while Mallow is 22km, the M8 motorway is 24km, Cork City is 57km, Cork Airport is 61km, and a sizeable way away is Dublin, at 254km.

Mixed agricultural land

Over 100ac of land is in tillage – currently winter wheat and spring barley is being grown. As well as this, over 20ac is currently in grass, which is being grazed by fattening cattle.

The remainder is in mature timber.

Located in the courtyard – which is at the rear of the residence – is where the four-span hay barn and a silage shed can be found.

Leading up to the house is a tree-lined avenue, orientated towards Mount Hilary and the rolling countryside.

Outside, there’s a lawn with a magnificent array of mature copper beech, oak and sycamore trees to be found.

Advertisement

Georgian living

The Castle Park residence is a two-story house over a large basement with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It is currently in need of some restoration.

The ground floor comprises: an entrance hall; three reception rooms; a kitchen; and a downstairs toilet.

Upstairs contains: a landing; two store rooms; four bedrooms; and a family bathroom.

The basement features a landing, a bathroom, and five storage rooms.

Additional amenities include oil-fired central heating, a private water supply and a septic tank.

The property is currently for sale through joint agents Goffs Property and Dick Barry & Son.

The guide price is €1,750,000. Further information can be found online.