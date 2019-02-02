Motorway mischief-makers ‘mooved’

The M8 motorway in Co. Cork was closed for a brief while last night for less-than-regular reason – following the sighting of cows on the roadside.

The animals were observed happily grazing the grass beside the motorway between the Dunkettle Interchange and Watergrasshill in Co. Cork, according to the Garda Siochana Twitter account, which provided images of the incident.

The social media account noted: “Cork Traffic Update – The M8 has reopened to traffic between the Dunkettle Interchange and Watergrasshill.

“The route was closed for a short time earlier when cattle were found grazing along the side of the motorway.

“They have of course have since been remoooooooved,” the account wrote.

Meanwhile, earlier this week a member of An Garda Siochana took a “hands-on” approach in sheep farming over the weekend when he was called on to rescue a stranded ewe and lamb.

Gardai in Co. Kilkenny along with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine were carrying out enquiries in relation to allegations of animal neglect on a farm in Thomastown.

On the inspection they came across a ewe just after giving birth to a lamb unable to get out of a pit, according to a post put up by local Gardai on social media.