Auction report: Foragers and mowers go under the hammer in Castlerea

A clearance auction – involving a significant fleet of contracting machinery – took place on Saturday (February 2).

The sale was held close to Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. The entries all came from one contracting fleet – namely that of David Connolly.

The auctioneer was Micheal Doyle.

Much of the talk ahead of the sale revolved around the two forage harvesters – both John Deere machines.

The newer of the two was this 7400 (pictured below). According to the auctioneer, it’s a 2006 machine and had 3,910 engine hours and 2,795 drum hours on the clock. It sold for €39,000 plus VAT and plus 3% commission.

All in (including VAT, the commission and the VAT on the commission itself), the total sale price was €49,409.

The second machine was older – a 6710 (pictured below). The auctioneer says that this 1997 example was showing 3,800 engine hours and 2,760 drum hours.

Bidding topped out at €14,000 plus VAT and plus 3% commission. However, this wasn’t quite enough. Negotiations with the highest bidder are, apparently, still open.

The 6710 appeared to be in reasonably good condition – for a forager of its age.

Apart from the two harvesters, other silage equipment was offered at the auction.

Included in the line-up, for example, was this (2016) Krone 3201 CV trailed mower-conditioner (pictured below). It sold for €15,550 plus VAT and plus 3% commission.

All in (including VAT, the commission and the VAT on the commission itself), the total sale price was €19,700.

It wasn’t the only such machine; there were also similar units from Taarup (Kverneland) in the mix (pictured below).

The 4228 LT in the background sold for €2,950 plus VAT and plus 3% commission. The 4028 (with a grouper/swather) in the foreground sold for €5,000 plus VAT and plus 3% commission.