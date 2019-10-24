Auction report: A big bargain or a gutsy gamble at this on-farm sale?

Thursday, October 17, saw tractors and machinery offered for sale at an auction at Eternity Hall Farm, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire (England).

The sale was conducted by Brown & Co. This report focuses on some of the self-propelled equipment (including a modern New Holland combine harvester) that was up for grabs.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

In accompanying articles, we look at how other lots fared.

No buyer’s premium applies to any of the (hammer/sale) prices.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the machine’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

Advertisement

In the three-picture galleries below, click on a thumbnail to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

This 2012 New Holland CX6080 (pictured below) was described as follows: 20ft-wide header; 800/65R32 front and 460/70R24 rear wheels/tyres; “on farm since new”; Shelbourne Reynolds C6000 header trailer; 908 engine hours; 717 drum hours. It sold £76,000.

This 2008 JCB 531-70 Agri Super (pictured below) was described as follows: 460/70R24 front and rear wheels/tyres; pallet tines/forks; 4,410 hours. It sold for £28,500

This 2004 Househam AR (Air-Ride) 3600 (pictured below) was described as follows: 3,600L; 24m; Alliance FarmPro 380/85R28 front and rear wheels/tyres; 5,075 hours. It sold for £20,000.

This Track Marshall 75 (pictured below) was accompanied by few if any details/specifications. It sold for £1,600.

Stay tuned to AgriLand for further results from this auction.