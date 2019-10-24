Auction report: Mix of machinery at this ‘on-farm’ October sale
Thursday, October 10, saw tractors and machinery offered for sale at an auction at Thornton Manor, Market Rasen, North Lincolnshire (England).
The sale was conducted by Brown & Co. This report focuses on some of the implements, machines and trailers that were up for grabs.
In accompanying articles, we look at how other lots fared.
All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 5%.
All (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices below).
Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the tractor’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.
Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer/sale price.
