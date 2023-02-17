The traditional reliance upon big shows to exhibit new machinery is somewhat fading as manufacturers now prefer to support dealers at local events, and this is clearly evident as Atkins of Birr holds its very own Fendt demo day with a difference.

Rather than just run a few tractors up and down a handful of demo plots, Atkins has planned a more structured approach with three distinct working zones, plus a ‘Tech Zone’ and a static display of equipment handled by the company.

Hello to the tractors

The first of the zones is an introduction to Fendt tractors for those who are unfamiliar with the brand.

Of late, the company has shifted its sights from being an exclusive indulgence to a working machine that offers reliability and economy in use, and on the day, visitors will have the opportunity to sit in and actually drive one.

Advertisement

Atkins is keen to stress the longevity of Fendt tractors and older models are welcome at the dealership

The second working area is all about materials handling. Fendt has decided that, for now, tractor mounted loaders are the way forward, rather than more focused machines and so they have devoted this area to giving visitors a chance to operate several combinations for themselves.

No exhibition of Fendt machinery would be complete without a strong showing of the on-board digital technology available, and in the third working zone, all the tractor systems associated with headland management, section control, ISOBUS etc., will be there for customers to try for themselves.

Deconstructing a Fendt

In addition to the working areas, there is a static display of a tractor with its panels and wheels off, giving a full view of what goes into its construction.

One of the frustrations of the company’s sales force is that it is difficult to explain the premium price when many of the features that add to the cost are hidden away; here they will meet that challenge head on by stripping one down so that all is on display.

Advertisement

Fendt claims that communication between its tractors and implements is perhaps the most seamless available

Another of the advantages of buying Fendt, according to the company, is that its systems work well with other manufacturers’ machines. ISOBUS is meant to be universal, yet there are still glitches, but it claims that its software is more robust than most.

Although Atkins is becoming strongly associated with Fendt tractors, there is still a range of machinery to go with it, including combines, balers and grass equipment, a selection of these will also be in the field.

Atkins and implements

Other makes represented will include Pottinger, which will be mainly covering the tillage side for Atkins, while Bredal, Bogballe, Watkins and Perfect will be also be there for visitors to take a look at. Pottinger tillage equipment as well as Bredal and Bogballe will also be on display

The event on Saturday, March 11 starts at 11:00a.m and runs until 4:00p.m at Syngefield, just to the west of Birr, Co. Offaly. Signage will be in place on the day.

For insurance purposes all visitors must be 16 or over and a valid driving licence is required to drive the tractors, the company has warned.