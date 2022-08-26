The board of Arrabawn Co-Op has voted to cease processing operations at its liquid milk plant in Kilconnell in east Co. Galway by summer of next year.

Arrabawn’s liquid milk contracts will be purchased by Aurivo, the co-op said.

However, Arrabawn will retain ownership of the plant.

A statement from the business said: “Following a meeting, the board of directors at Arrabawn has decided to accept an offer from Aurivo to purchase Arrabawn’s liquid milk sales book.

“The site in Kilconnell is not included in the sale and Arrabawn is looking at options for alternative use.”

The deal will be subject to due diligence and approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

“Subject to the sale going ahead, it is anticipated that processing at the plant will continue until summer 2023,” Arrabawn said.

The co-op said that milk supply and upcoming liquid milk contracts will not be impacted by this decision, and that Arrabawn’s “priority is to support all employees and suppliers during the transition”.

Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten described the move as “a huge blow” for the staff the plant as well as the rural area.

“This is also a significant blow to local liquid milk suppliers who have invested significantly in their dairy farms to ensure that the Kilconnell plant was provided with milk supplies 365 days per year,” Naughten said

He added: “Over recent years there has been significant investment in the plant which handles the liquid milk operations for Arrabawn Dairies who supply own brand milk to many retailers throughout the Country and the loss of this competitor will also have a longer-term impact on consumer milk prices.”

Naughten said he has sought a meeting with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue on the matter.

“We now hope to explore all possible options to retain processing capacity and employment in the village of Kilconnell,” the TD added.