The weekend is set to remain largely dry and bright, with just occasional showers and daytime temperatures ranging from the high teens to low twenties.

Today (Friday, August 26) will start off cloudy in most areas, although it will brighten from the west through the morning and afternoon with mainly clear conditions developing by evening.

There will be some outbreaks of showery rain, mainly confined to the east and northeast, and most frequent early in the day. Highest temperatures will reach 15° to 20°, warmest in the south, in mainly light northwesterly breezes.

It will be largely clear tonight, although outbreaks of rain will gradually extend eastwards across Connacht and west Ulster. Minimum temperatures will generally range from 7° to 12°, coolest in the east. Winds will be light and variable.

Tomorrow (Saturday, August 27) will be cloudy across Connacht and Ulster with occasional outbreaks of rain throughout the day. Elsewhere, it will stay mostly dry with decent sunny spells.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range from 17° to 21°, warmest in the south, with winds remaining very light and variable.

Tomorrow night will be dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be 9° to 12° in light easterly or variable breezes.

On Sunday (August 28), most areas will stay dry with varying cloud cover allowing some bright spells. Just isolated showers, mainly in the south. Highest temperatures will be 18° to 22°, warmest in the west and midlands, with light easterly breezes.

Sunday night will be dry and clear for most areas, with lowest temperatures of 10° to 13° in light easterly breezes.

Beyond the weekend, Monday (August 29) will see a good deal of sunshine with occasional showers. Highest temperatures will be 17° to 22°, warmest in the west, in light easterly breezes.

Monday night will be dry and mostly clear, with lowest temperatures of 10° to 13° in light easterly breezes.

Tuesday (August 30) will see a mix of cloud and sunny spells with just an occasional shower, most likely in the east. Maximum temperatures will be 17° to 22°, warmest in the west. Winds will remain light and easterly.