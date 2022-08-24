The Irish dairy sector is “the main driver of growth for much of rural Ireland”, Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan has told the Virginia Show in Co. Cavan.

Speaking at the event today (Wednesday, August 24), Cullinan commented that Irish dairy’s “place as a world leader in the production of highly nutritious, sustainable food from a grass based model is the envy of the world”.

He said that a “pride in what dairy farmers do” is on display at the Virginia Show today.

“These woman and men have a passion to produce some of the most nutritious food in the world in a truly sustainable manner.”

Cullinan referenced the Food Vision Dairy Group, saying it is looking at proposals that will have “potentially significant implications for the future of dairy farming in Ireland”.

“It’s paramount that any proposals arising from this group do not endanger the low-cost, carbon-efficient dairy production model we have in Ireland,” the IFA president stressed.

“Any moves which may restrict production here will result in production moving to regions with a much higher carbon footprint,” he noted.

“The dairy sector is a key driver of economic and social sustainability in many parts of rural Ireland. This sector must be supported, not restricted, if the government wants to have a vibrant rural economy.”

IFA National Dairy chairperson Stephen Arthur also spoke at the Virginia Show today. He highlighted that the dairy sector is worth €13 billion to the Irish economy.

“Dairy farmers have invested huge sums of money in their businesses over the past 10 years and will continue to invest in making Irish dairy even more sustainable,” he said.

However, Arthur also remarked that the government “must come up with a realistic plan on emission reductions that gives confidence in the future of dairy farming in Ireland so farmers can see the opportunity to get a return on this further investment”.

“It is very disappointing to see how [Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue] and his officials agreed to potential changes in stocking rates as part of the latest Nitrates Action Programme [NAP] with absolutely no consultation.”

“Farmers have already been burdened with significant additional regulations relating to nitrates. The minister cannot stand by and let further restrictions be introduced which could threaten the viability of Ireland’s grass-based dairy farming model,” the IFA dairy chairperson added.