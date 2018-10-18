Arrabawn holds September milk price
Arrabawn has announced that it will hold its milk price to be paid for September supplies.
Following a meeting of the board, it was agreed that the price will stay at 32.21c/L including VAT for Arrabawn suppliers.
This follows similar moves made by other processors with all previous companies holding their respective milk prices for the month of September.
This follows on from Kerry, Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies, which have all held their September milk price, though Lakeland has offered a lactose bonus in addition to its held base price.
Fifth Consecutive Drop For GDT
Yesterday, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) Price Index has dropped for the fifth consecutive time, falling by 0.3% at the latest GDT auction – event 222.
Lasting for almost two hours and 20 minutes, there was a total of 137 winning bidders across 15 bidding rounds in the latest auction.
One would have to go as far back as Tuesday, May 15, to see when the GDT Price Index last recorded an increase.