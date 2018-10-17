Aurivo announces its milk price for September supplies

Having met earlier today (Wednesday, October 17) to set its milk price for September supplies, the board of Aurivo has announced it will hold its base milk price.

This will mean Aurivo suppliers will get 32c/L including VAT for September manufacturing milk.

The decision to hold prices comes despite weakening market returns, which Aurivo will continue to monitor in the coming months, a spokesperson for the co-operative has said.

Earlier today, Dairygold decided to maintain the base price paid for milk supplied in September at 32c/L including a 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

This current milk price does not reflect current market returns, as product prices have significantly weakened in recent weeks, a spokesperson for Dairygold has said.

This follows on from Kerry, Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies, which have all held their September milk price, though Lakeland has offered a lactose bonus in addition to its held base price.

Fifth consecutive drop for GDT

Yesterday, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) Price Index has dropped for the fifth consecutive time, falling by 0.3% at the latest GDT auction – event 222.

Lasting for almost two hours and 20 minutes, there was a total of 137 winning bidders across 15 bidding rounds in the latest auction.

In the previous auction at the beginning of this month, the GDT Price Index decreased by 1.9%. Prior to that, the index has fallen since the auction on Tuesday, August 7 – when the index remained static.