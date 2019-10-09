Arla Foods appoints 2 external advisors to board

Arla Foods has announced the appointment of two external advisors to its board of directors.

The appointees are expected to bring “global digital, marketing and technology expertise to complement the strong commercial and farming knowledge of its elected board members”, according to the north European dairy co-op.

The appointments are: Florence Rollet, a venture partner with LuxuryTechFund in Paris and former board member at French spirits company giant Remy Cointreau; and Nana Bule, CEO of Microsoft in Denmark and board member at Energinet.

Commenting on the appointments Arla Foods chairman Jan Toft Nørgaard said:

“At Arla we are experiencing a rapid acceleration in both the development of our branded business and the application of new digital technologies throughout our value chain.

Advertisement

“Florence and Nana will bring much valued global experience in these areas.”

The new external advisors have joined Arla Foods board of directors as of October 1, 2019. Arla Foods board of directors consists of 15 farmer owners who are elected by the board of representatives and three employee representatives.

According to Arla, Florence Rollet has wide global marketing and brand expertise from commercial roles at companies such as Danone, Pepsi and Reckitt Benckiser, having led businesses in Europe and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Currently a venture partner with LuxuryTechFund in Paris, Rollet has sat on the board of the French spirits company giant Remy Cointreau for six years before stepping down in July 2019.

Nana Bule is the newly appointed CEO of Microsoft Denmark.

She has been in the tech industry for almost two decades and has in depth knowledge of fast paced global digitalization as former COO and CMO at Microsoft Denmark where she has worked with some of the largest enterprises on their digital transformation journey.

Currently on the board of Energinet, an independent public enterprise that operates and develops the Danish energy transmission systems, Bule is also on the Central Board at the Confederation of Danish Industry.