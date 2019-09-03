Are you winter ready?

O’Donovan Engineering specialises in the design and manufacture of quality, innovative livestock housing and handling equipment.

The company is known for its well-made products with exceptional lifetime value. With 40 years’ experience in the market, it has the solutions to make your farm work for you.

The experienced sales and engineering teams will work directly with you; designing and fitting the optimum layout in your new or existing farm building. It is important to keep in mind the housing options available in the run up to the winter season.

Cubicles

O’Donovan Engineering has two types of dairy cow cubicles: the standard Super Loop Cubicle (pictured above); and the Rubicle which is a rubber wrapped cubicle for added comfort.

The cubicles are manufactured in Cork, out of 3.65mm galvanised pipe. The German-manufactured pipe is what gives the cubicle its longevity. It is a more expensive raw material, but the quality is unmatched.

The company has tested galvanised pipe from all over the world. It found that cubicles made from cheaper or lighter pipe result in hairline cracks and flaking when put through the manufacturing process. The lifetime value and quality just does not compare to the European-made pipe.

Mat/mattress

Huber is a comfortable and durable continuous roll of mat. O’Donovan Engineering has been selling Huber Technik comfort roll mat and mattresses for over 20 years in the Irish market.

Huber is a German-based company in Erding, Bavaria. All mats are DLG and PAH tested.

What does that mean? DLG – A quality mark “DLG-approved for single value-determining criteria” is awarded to agricultural products. The products have successfully passed a DLG usability test according to independent and recognised evaluation criteria. PAH – Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons are a group of over 100 different chemicals. PAH’s are known for their carcinogenic, mutagenic and teratogenic properties.

Huber is one of the only mats on the market that is PAH tested and certified to contain none of these chemicals.

Vet and cow comfort researcher

Nele Schermeier is involved in large farm projects all over the world including Russia, Italy, England, Germany and Turkey.

Speaking on what makes the best rubber mat/mattresses, she said: “No matter what climatic situation or what kind of system the farms are using, it always comes down to: What is the best for our cows?”

In her opinion, consistency is key. “Only high-quality rubber mat/mattresses keep their quality features over a long period of time.”

A consistent high-quality rubber mat/mattress gives a cow the convenience she needs to feel save under foot to reduce stress. Slippery and uneven ground is a stressor to the dairy cow.

Elevated stress hormone levels can have a negative effect on milk yield, reproductivity and even affect her unborn offspring.

A testimony to the quality of Huber mat and mattresses is the fact that there has been 0% warranty claims over the last 30 years. Huber comes with a 10-year regressive warranty.

It is also 100% new tyre compound; the only mat on the market that is made in this way. This means it is not recycled rubber which is being reheated. It is also the reason it doesn’t crack, break down or contain any carcinogenic materials.

O’Donovan Engineering stocks a couple of variations of Huber mats: the N20 Comfort Roll mat; and the 4GS Mattress – which would be the most popular.

There are now over 100,000 dairy cows in Ireland laying on Huber mats, and more than 3,000,000 cows worldwide.

Barrier options

There are several barrier options, fixed or hinged, all of which are manufactured in Cork. O’Donovan Engineering has a full range of standard barriers to fit a standard bay.

It also manufactures barriers to suit your needs; made to order and hot-dip galvanised.

Standard Diagonal Feed Barrier – reduces bullying and minimises waste silage. This barrier can be hinged with treated timber and drop channels;

Head Locking Barrier – an adjustable neck width of 60 OD 4mm wall pipe, top and bottom. A very robust barrier, ideal for quickly handling groups of livestock.

Patented barriers

There are two barriers that are patented:

The Ultra-Safe Locking Barrier has all the features of a standard head locking barrier with the extra benefit of extra reach and the safety of a fully-hinged head lock. This allows the cow an easier and safer exit from the barrier.

The Cow-Pow Moving Barrier is exactly what it sounds like. A barrier that can cover a 7ft passage or head-to-head 14ft.

This barrier can also come with three-stage locking to control the stages of feeding. This system is ideal for block-feeding silage, which reduces labour at feeding time as you can stock feed for two to three days.

Cows are generally more satisfied if they always have feed in front of them and can follow a normal grazing pattern. You also need less feeding space as you are now utilising each space more with a constant feed level.

‘Quality and innovation give us the edge’

At O’Donovan Engineering, its motto is “quality and innovation give us the edge” – and this is the standard it holds itself to.

It has well-made and finished products, manufactured from top-quality materials, innovative housing ideas and unique product designs, driven by experienced staff.

