Appeal for info following theft of Angus and Friesian calves

An appeal for information has been made by authorities following the theft of Aberdeen Angus and Friesian calves from a field in Co. Armagh last week.

In a call for information this morning, Wednesday, July 1, members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said:

“Four calves are believed to have been stolen from a field on the outskirts of Milford village, sometime between 6:00pm on Thursday, June 25, and 4:00pm on Friday, June 26.

The calves were two black Angus males, one black Angus female and one Friesian male.

Asking if members of the public saw anything suspicious in the area, the PSNI appealed: “If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 475 of 30/06/2020.”

‘Significant amount of farming equipment’ stolen

This follows an incident earlier in the month of June where a “significant amount of farming equipment” was stolen.

The tools were taken from a shed in Co. Antrim in an overnight raid, according to investigating police officers.

In a short statement on social media over the weekend, on Saturday, June 20, PSNI officers based in Co. Antrim said:

Antrim police are appealing for information regarding the theft of a significant amount of farming equipment from a shed in the Glenavy/Crumlin area between 8:30pm on Thursday, June 18, and 8:30am on Friday, June 19.

“If you have any information relating to this theft, saw any persons acting suspiciously in the Gobrana Road area, please contact PSNI by phoning 101 and quoting reference number 473 – 19062020.

“If any person approaches you and attempts to sell items such as Metabo or Milwauke tools please contact the police.”