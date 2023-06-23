A Northern Ireland (NI) company has been shortlisted for the Earthshot prize ‘Unique Approach to Food Waste Prevention’ after the development of an anti-food waste technology app.

The app, Gander, is backed by NI based technology business, Henderson Technology. The collaboration has helped to offset 25,000t of CO2 emissions since 2019.

Gander was first launched in Northern Ireland in 2020 by Sir David Attenborough and the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales and is the first of its kind.

Waste solution

Gander was endorsed by climate action non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) and Cranfield University and has “revolutionised” the fight against food waste; the app offers a “solution” to curbing surplus food production and helps to reduce food waste.

Advertisement

According to Gander, to date, it has saved 24 million food items from being wasted. The app is the world’s first technology that “seamlessly” integrates with retailers’ Point of Sale systems.

The company believes that by delivering real-time information on nearby discounted food items “empowers” shoppers to stretch personal grocery budgets while helping prevent reduced food items from going to landfill.

Stacey Williams, head of customer engagement and business development at Gander, said: “We are thrilled to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award, and extend our heartfelt thanks to WRAP and Cranfield University for acknowledging our efforts.

“At Gander, we confront the food waste problem head-on by collaborating closely with retailers.

“Our technology equips them with invaluable insights into compliance, processes, and procedures, enabling them to make data-driven decisions that reduce waste and improve margins.”

Advertisement

Williams said that this revolutionary approach “disrupts” the status quo, turning the act of shopping into an empowering experience for both consumers and retailers.

“With food waste contributing to 6% of global greenhouse gas emissions, it is incumbent upon us all to help make a profound change,” Williams said.