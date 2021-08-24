A Co. Antrim farmer has been fined £1,500 after it was discovered he transported an animal to an abattoir that was not fit for transport.

Bertie Herbison (73), was convicted at Omagh Magistrates’ Court and was fined £1,500 for transporting an animal that was not fit for the journey.

The case came to light when Herbison transported a cow to an abattoir in Northern Ireland.

The Official Veterinarian (OV) on duty at the abattoir stated that in their professional opinion, the animal was not fit for transport.

The matter was referred to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ (DAERA’s) Welfare and Enforcement Branch where an investigation was carried out and a file submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.

Antrim farmer Herbison was convicted of one charge, of causing a bovine animal to be transported which was not fit for the journey contrary to Regulations 5(1)(a) of the Welfare of Animals (Transport) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2006 and Council Regulation (EC) No 1/2005.

Advertisement

The department stated that it gives high priority to the welfare of animals and operates a vigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements.

Any breaches are investigated thoroughly and offenders prosecuted as necessary.

The Welfare of Animals (Transport) Regulations (NI) 2006 also requires that animals must be fit to travel and must be cared for if they fall ill or are injured during transport.

The animals must be accompanied by competent persons and must be transported to their destinations without undue delay.

The department added that all those who have animals in their care either on farm, in transit or at slaughter have a duty of care to look after that animals’ welfare.

Download Our Free App