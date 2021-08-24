The Irish Charollais Sheep Society held a sale of hogget rams and ram lambs at Roscommon Mart on Saturday last (August 20).

According to the society, there was a very good turn out of Charollais ram lambs and hogget rams – with a good trade seen on the day.

Judge Richard Allen had a tough job with a large entry of ram lambs. He tapped forward a ram lamb from Declan, Joe and Mark Miley, Co. Roscommon which later was crowned the supreme champion of the show and proceeded to make €1,020 in the sale ring.

Advertisement

Second in the ram lamb class was a lamb from Liam, Shane and Eric Conway which was also later judged as reserve champion of the show and made €1,000 in the sale ring.

Standing third in this large class was a lamb exhibited by Kieran Forde, from Galway making €820 in the sale later in the day. Coming fourth in the show was a lamb from David Argue, Co. Cavan which ended up making the top price of the day at €1,120.

Allen then proceeded in lining out the hogget rams. He tapped forward in first place a hogget ram belonging to Stewart Thompson, from Donegal. Second in the hogget ram class belonged to Frank Gibbons, Co. Roscommon followed in third place by Andy Reilly, from Cavan.

Download Our Free App