The Irish Charollais Sheep Society held a sale of hogget rams and ram lambs at Roscommon Mart on Saturday last (August 20).
According to the society, there was a very good turn out of Charollais ram lambs and hogget rams – with a good trade seen on the day.
Judge Richard Allen had a tough job with a large entry of ram lambs. He tapped forward a ram lamb from Declan, Joe and Mark Miley, Co. Roscommon which later was crowned the supreme champion of the show and proceeded to make €1,020 in the sale ring.
Second in the ram lamb class was a lamb from Liam, Shane and Eric Conway which was also later judged as reserve champion of the show and made €1,000 in the sale ring.
Standing third in this large class was a lamb exhibited by Kieran Forde, from Galway making €820 in the sale later in the day. Coming fourth in the show was a lamb from David Argue, Co. Cavan which ended up making the top price of the day at €1,120.
Allen then proceeded in lining out the hogget rams. He tapped forward in first place a hogget ram belonging to Stewart Thompson, from Donegal. Second in the hogget ram class belonged to Frank Gibbons, Co. Roscommon followed in third place by Andy Reilly, from Cavan.
