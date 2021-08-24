As the year progresses, weight recording is being conducted around the country for schemes such as the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme Sucklers (BEEP-S) and the Dairy Beef Calf Programme, according to the ICBF.

Going by ICBF figures, so far in 2021, close to 382,000 weights have been recorded as part of BEEP-S and just over 21,000 for the Dairy Beef Calf Programme.

The objective of the BEEP-S is to “further increase economic and environmental efficiency in the suckler herd through improvement in the quantity and quality of data that is collected”, the federation notes.

The programme targets the weaning efficiency of suckler cows and calves through the collection of the live weights of cows and progeny in the herd, the ICBF says, adding:

“With the majority of unweaned calves now at the optimum age for weighing (5-8 months) and the November 1, deadline in the near future, we would encourage any farmers who have not yet weighed their animals to make plans to do so.”

For herds in the BEEP-S or Dairy Beef Calf Programme, it is a requirement to register scales details unless renting a scales through the rental network.

To arrange the rental of a scales, participant farmers should go to www.mybeep.ie, the federation advises.

In further tips for participants, the ICBF notes five things to remember:

Scales owned or borrowed need to be registered with ICBF;

Rental scales may not be readily available in the lead up to the deadline so ensure to book in advance;

Weighing must be completed when the calf is unweaned;

A cow and her calf must be weighed on the same day in order to be eligible for payment;

Weights should be recorded within seven days of weighing.

In terms of recording the weights, farmers have a number of options to submit figures to the ICBF.

Participants can use the ICBF’s weight recording app, the ICBF website, suitable farm software or by submitting weights via paper forms.

