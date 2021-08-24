There is some movement to report for lamb prices this week, with some processors moving to increase prices by 10c/kg from last week.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) has moved to increase its base quote for lambs this week by 10c/kg going from €5.90/kg up to €6.00/kg with a 10c/kg quality assured bonus also included.

Kildare Chilling remains on a base price of €6.10/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for lambs – which still keeps them ahead of the rest of the pack.

Kepak Athleague chose not to quote once again this week but going by reports they are very much in the mix of what other processors are offering.

In summary, it is leaving official quotes from processors currently at €6.00-6.10/kg- with bonuses then coming into effect on top of that.

Top prices for lambs continue to range from €6.20-6.40/kg and reportedly even higher than this, with factories continuing to show a strong appetite for lambs at mart sales, as prices for fit lambs see an increase.

Quotes for cull ewes from factories are at €3.30/kg, with top prices, going by reports, continuing to hit anywhere from €3.30-3.60/kg.

‘Tight supplies push prices on’

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Associations (ICSA) sheep chair, Sean McNamara said that continuing tight supplies are forcing factories hands into paying more this week.

He said: “Supplies of fit lambs continue to remain fierce tight and it’s forcing factories to up their game.

“Prices have pushed on 10c/kg from last week and deals are still being done at €6.30-6.40/kg and even as high as €6.50/kg in cases.”

Quotes

LAMB QUOTES:

Kildare Chilling: 610c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

ICM: 600c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

Kepak Athleague: No quote.

CAST EWE QUOTES: