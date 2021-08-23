Glanbia Ireland employees, their families and their friends are preparing to cycle, swim, walk and run a combined 30,000km goal in a week, in a fundraising feat for three very worthy causes.

Now in its seventh year, Glanbia 300 takes place from Monday to Sunday, September 6 to 12.

Over this time, it has raised almost €240,000 for multiple charities.

This year’s target is to raise €40,000 for three charities – Breast Cancer Ireland, The Samaritans and suicide awareness charity, Teac Tom in Kilkenny.

The event is open to all Glanbia employees and friends and family who’d like to take up a 15km challenge of their own through walking, running, cycling, swimming or any other physical activity that will contribute to the firm’s ambition to reach 30,000km in a week.

Carol Power, senior account manager, Glanbia Ireland; and Jim O’Neill, Glanbia 300 project sponsor. Image source: Finbarr O’Rourke

Commenting, Glanbia 300’s project sponsor Jim O’Neill said:

“Two groups that will contribute a huge number of kilometres to the grand total are our 100km and 150km cyclists who will leave Glanbia House on the morning of Friday, September 10, for a competitive tour of south Kilkenny and parts of Tipperary.

“Hitting our kilometre target will not be possible without the help of all Glanbia Ireland employees. We’re asking each of our employees, along with their families and friends, to commit to a minimum 15km challenge from September 6 to 12.

“With as many people involved as possible, we’re hoping to break through our €40,000 fundraising target,” O’Neill said.