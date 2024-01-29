The ‘Angus Stars of the Future’ club is set to host its second annual charity fundraiser through a raffle to raise funds for two cancer charities.

The raffle will be held in the Woodlands Hotel, Adare, Co. Limerick, on Sunday, February 4.

This year, the two selected charities are Kerry Cancer Support Group and the Donegal Galway Cancer Bus.

Both provide essential transport for patients from counties Kerry and Donegal for their cancer treatments in counties Galway, Limerick and Cork.

Advertisement

The members of the Angus Stars of the Future committee said they selected these two charities “from the many caring and positive stories that have been shared with them from family and friends”.

Both charities are 100% reliant on personal and corporate donations to fund their services.

The top prize will be a pedigree in-calf Angus heifer of €2,000, which is being donated by the Cronin family from Scartaglen, Killarney, Co. Kerry and Croom, Co. Limerick.

Scartaglen Useful is a two-year-old five-star pedigree in-calf heifer, whose pedigree includes many legends of the Angus breed, including Bohey Jasper, Blackeagle Challenger and Mogeely Joe.

Advertisement

The heifer is expected to calve in early March to Kealkil Prime Lad.

According to the organisers: “There are numerous other great prizes – including a hotel break for two, hampers, and selected Angus semen, including well-known sires such as Mogeely Joe, Bohey Leo, Portauns Volcano, Drumcrow Savoy, Drumcrow Urban Fire and Coneyisland Legend.”

The sponsors for the fundraising raffle included:

John Lynch, Portauns Herd, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick;

Brendan Regan Coneyisland Genetics, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon;

Eurospar/BWG;

Organising committee – i.e., Colin Duffy; Jim Dockery; Stuart Mckeague; Michael Dullea and Sean Cronin.

Tickets cost €20 each or three for €50, and are available on the ‘Angus Stars of The Future’ Facebook page.

The draw will be a live-streamed event broadcast from the Woodlands Hotel, Adare, Co. Limerick, on Sunday, February 4, at 7:30p.m.