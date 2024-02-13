An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to a proposed extension to existing office space at Athenry Mart.

In November 2022, Galway County Council granted permission for the two story extension over 314.82m2 at the mart, subject to nine conditions.

This decision was appealld by local residents who claimed the proposed development would overlook and overshadow their home.

The appellants said that the proposed layout of the extension was “illogical and haphazard” and the parking was inadequate to serve existing and proposed developments.

In response, the mart said that the development would have a minimal impact on the appellants’ residential amenity.

It said there are no views of the appellant’s rear garden from windows within the extension and that the proposed layout and graduated heights are reflective of site conditions.

First floor windows on the northwest elevation of the extension will have obscured glazing.

The mart said that it requires income that is not dependent on animal sales and the existing and proposed office provide a supplementary income.

It is not an extension of the mart operation, the operators of the facility added.

The mart said that the proposed extension is needed to provide an enlarged floorspace for the existing occupier of the office, IFAC. Image: Google

An Bord Pleanála granted permission for the development subject to seven revised conditions

The board ruled that the proposed development would not seriously injure the amenity of residential property in the vicinity and would contribute to or cause a traffic hazards.

The conditions included that the proposed 17 parking spaces included in the development would be omitted, with parking for the extension to be provided in the mart’s existing carpark.