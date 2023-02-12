A total of 9,850 head of cattle, weanlings and calves have been exported in the first five weeks of 2023, according to the latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

This figure is 1,943 head or 16% behind the figures from the same period last year and 766 head or 8% ahead of 2021 levels.

A total of 285,000 cattle were exported from Ireland in 2022 and over 170,000 of these were calves.

According to Bord Bia, the Netherlands was the stand-out market for Irish calves in 2022 with 95,000 calves exported to the region, accounting for more than half of the total.

Spain also remained an important market for both dairy and beef-sired calves with 55,000 calves exported to the country in 2022.

Advertisement

The major calf exporting season for 2023 is set to kick off over the coming weeks and current market forecasts would indicate a positive outlook this year for live calf and cattle export numbers, with the demand remaining steady from the key EU markets, according to Bord Bia.

The table below shows the level of live cattle exports by type in the first five weeks of 2021, 2022 and 2023. Type 2021 2022 2023 2021/2022 2022/2023 Calves 1,503 1,874 1,620 +8% -14% Weanlings 2,434 3,573 4,472 +84% +25% Stores 1,270 1,846 956 -25% -48% Adult cattle 3,877 4,500 2,802 -28% -38% Total: 9,084 11,793 9,850 +8% -16% Source: DAFM

As the table above indicates, the numbers of store and adult cattle exported are both back significantly, while the number of weanlings exported has increased significantly.

A strong home market and rising prices for forward and finished cattle is likely leading to a reduced level of demand for live forward and finished cattle from Northern Ireland.

Interestingly, weanling exports remain high at 25% above the same time last year, despite reports of some weanling exporters reluctant to pay the prices currently being achieved for the higher quality export-type weanlings.

Advertisement

The Turkish market appears to be the prime driver of growth in the weanling export market in the opening weeks of 2023.

Live Irish cattle exports by destination in the first five weeks of 2021, 2022 and 2023 are outlined in the table below. Destination country 2021 2022 2023 2022/2023 Northern Ireland 5,172 3,930 2,626 -33% Spain 2,166 2,550 1,841 -28% Turkey – – 1,773 – Italy 1,223 1,067 1,009 -5% Bulgaria 118 – 855 – Poland – – 384 – Hungary – – 347 – Slovakia – – 272 – Great Britain 122 232 264 14% Greece 190 268 191 -29% Libya – 3,517 130 -96% France 45 – 99 – Other 48 229 59 -74% Total: 9,084 11,793 9,850 -16% Source: DAFM

In the first five weeks of this year, Northern Ireland has taken the highest volumes of cattle at over 2,600 head.

This is followed by Spain, Turkey and Italy with 1,840, 1,770 and 1,000 cattle exported to these countries respectively, in the first five weeks of this year.

Stay tuned to Agriland for further updates on the live cattle export trade.