All Supermac’s outlets to close by Thursday

Supermac’s has announced that it will close all its outlets in the country by this Thursday, March 26, at 7:00pm.

The “phased” closure is to allow emergency services that are using the outlets for food to make alternative arrangements.

Also, seating areas in Supermac’s lobbies will close from tonight, Monday, and remain closed.

The decision has been made “due to the ever changing challenges presented by the health crisis and the interests of our staff and customers”.

“We would like to thank our staff and customers in these challenging times. We would also like to thank the emergency services personnel and wish them well in their efforts in these unprecedented times,” a Supermac’s statement added.

This closure also applies to outlets at Motorway plazas. However, fuel and retail services will still be available at these plazas.

Supermac’s spent around €40 million on Irish agri-food produce in 2019. Currently, the business employs 4,000 people around the country.

McDonald’s

The decision from Supermac’s comes the day after McDonald’s made a similar decision.

McDonald’s has announced that all its restaurants in Ireland and the UK will close this evening, Monday March 23.

In a statement on its Irish website, outlining its decision to close due to Covid-19, the multinational fastfood giant said: “We have taken the difficult decision to close all McDonald’s restaurants in the UK and Ireland by 7:00pm on Monday, March 23, at the latest.”