Gardaí mobilising to assist isolated rural elderly

Members of An Garda Síochána have mobilised around the country to assist elderly people in isolated rural areas amid the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

Gardaí have called in on members of the public in counties: Clare; Cork; Kilkenny; Carlow; Sligo; Leitrim; and Donegal – among other regions.

In Co. Clare, local Gardaí noted: “Ennistymon Community Policing calling to the vulnerable, elderly and isolated to reiterate to them that they will not be alone during these challenging times and there is always a Garda at the other side of the phone to assist.

“We are here to support. Call us if you need help.”

Meanwhile, in Co. Cork, Gardaí based in the ‘Rebel County’ issued a brief statement saying: “Over this challenging time for all of us, we will have dedicated Gardaí in Midleton whose priority will be looking after the needs of those who are most vulnerable.

If you or someone you know is vulnerable due to their age, health or ability, please contact us, and we’ll assist in any way we can.

“It may be to deliver a prescription, or something requiring attention in your home. We’ll do our best to help. We want to point out that we cannot provide transport to individuals,” the statement added. A similar message was issued for people in Fermoy.

In the Kilkenny-Carlow district, local law enforcement said: “Due to health advice, many older adults and those with underlying health issues may have difficulty picking up provisions or other issues.

“In many cases there are family members assisting but in addition we are always here. If you need ‘the messages’ collected call us in the Kilkenny Community Policing Unit on 056 7775077 or alternatively 0868580766.

The public was urged to pass this message on to elderly relatives and friends.

Gardaí in the Sligo/Leitrim region too have been busy supporting individuals “who are self-isolating or unable to pick up their required groceries/medications due to current circumstances”, while Co. in Donegal, leaflets have been distributed to local communities, offering assistance.

People in need of assistance are asked to contact their local Garda station, which can be found on the Garda Síochána website here.