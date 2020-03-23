Animal feeds firm introduces Covid-19 measures from today
Meath-based animal feeds agri-business McAuley Feeds is to introduce a series of measures aimed at minimising the risk of Covid-19 transmission.
The measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of the public, a spokesperson for the feed company said.
They will apply from today, Monday, March 23, until further notice, it was added.
Those ordering are asked to phone: 041-9825120. On arrival, customers can collect their dockets from the office before proceeding to the yard.
In addition, customers are asked to remain in their vehicles and wait to be loaded by a member of staff.
Covid-19 measures
McAuley Feeds is the latest firm to introduce protocols to limit the spread of coronavirus Covid-19. On Thursday, March 19, Lakeland Agri took to Twitter to outline its new procedure in its three agricultural stores.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, March 21, Glanbia revealed that it will operate a “call and collect” service from its agri stores across the country from 9:00am this morning until further notice in an effort to contain Covid-19.
Customers are being asked to use their usual ordering channels, such as: placing orders over the phone; or ordering online through Glanbia Connect.
CLASSIFIED ADVERTS
-
Weanling bulls
Call for price
-
pb reg shorthorn bull
€1,800
-
Wanted stock bulls for export
Call for price
-
Hereford & Angus Calves
Call for price