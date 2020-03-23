Animal feeds firm introduces Covid-19 measures from today

Meath-based animal feeds agri-business McAuley Feeds is to introduce a series of measures aimed at minimising the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

The measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of the public, a spokesperson for the feed company said.

They will apply from today, Monday, March 23, until further notice, it was added.

Under the new protocols, customers collecting either “small bags” or “bulk bags” of feed must order and pay by phone before coming to the yard for collection, a spokesperson said.

Those ordering are asked to phone: 041-9825120. On arrival, customers can collect their dockets from the office before proceeding to the yard.

Advertisement

In addition, customers are asked to remain in their vehicles and wait to be loaded by a member of staff.

Covid-19 measures

McAuley Feeds is the latest firm to introduce protocols to limit the spread of coronavirus Covid-19. On Thursday, March 19, Lakeland Agri took to Twitter to outline its new procedure in its three agricultural stores.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, March 21, Glanbia revealed that it will operate a “call and collect” service from its agri stores across the country from 9:00am this morning until further notice in an effort to contain Covid-19.

Customers are being asked to use their usual ordering channels, such as: placing orders over the phone; or ordering online through Glanbia Connect.