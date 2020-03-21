Glanbia to operate ‘call and collect’ service to limit Covid-19

Glanbia has revealed that it will be operating a “call and collect” service from its agri stores across the country from 9:00am on Monday, March 23, until further notice in an effort to contain Covid-19.

This “call and collect” measure applies to orders that would normally have been made in person by customers calling to Glanbia branches, the agri-business giant announced.

However, customers are being asked to use their usual ordering channels, such as: placing orders over the phone; or ordering online through Glanbia Connect.

The new arrangement will require orders to be made in advance over the phone and picked up from the branch at an allotted time.

Customers phone their branch in advance;

Payment will be taken on account or by credit card processed over the phone;

Customers will be given an allotted timeslot for their collection;

Store staff will bring the goods to the car/trailer or a dedicated point in the store yard;

Customers will roll down the window, confirm identity and order number;

Customers should remain in their vehicle until staff have left the pick-up point area. The system will operate in the following manner:

In addition, Glanbia revealed it has temporarily suspended its garden centre services.

The company’s online “click and reserve” service will also be temporarily suspended, with the firm highlighting that all requests must be phoned into one’s local branch.

Glanbia Ireland’s chief agri-business growth officer, Sean Molloy, commented on the measures, noting:

“This decision is a preventative step to help safeguard our dedicated staff, vital services and to continue providing essential products to our customers.

We are asking our farmer community and loyal customers to work with us as we implement this new operating model.

A similar move was announced by Lakeland Dairies earlier this week, which revealed measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus through social media on Thursday, March 19.