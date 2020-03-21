Antrim trio claim overall winners’ prize in ABP Angus Youth Challenge

A trio of Co. Antrim schoolboys, from St. Louis Grammar in Ballymena, have become the overall winners of the ABP Angus Youth Challenge, an agri-food competition aimed at bridging the gap between school and employment.

The boys learned of their success via a YouTube video news bulletin commissioned by the meat processor ABP and the Northern Ireland Angus Producer Group. This is in response to the impact Covid-19 has had on the ability to hold a live event.

The bulletin included a dedication to all the finalists from the captain of the Ireland Ladies Hockey team – Katie Mullan – on how growing up on a farm has taught her valuable life lessons to help her succeed in the face of challenges.

Winning team

The boys entered the ABP Angus Youth Challenge in 2017 and made it on to the finalists’ skills development programme in April 2018.

Since then they have been competing against three other finalist teams from Belfast Royal Academy, Enniskillen Royal Grammar and Rainey Endowed Magherafelt to become the overall winners and the recipient of a cheque for £1,000 for their school.

This has seen them rear five Aberdeen Angus cross calves through to beef; sell them to ABP for financial reward and complete a research assignment. The boys’ theme was to demonstrate the value of family farming to drive sustainability.

Runners-up

The runner-up in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge was the team from Enniskillen Royal Grammar, whose research assignment was on how the Aberdeen Angus breed can enhance the sustainability of farming in Co. Fermanagh.

The team managed to raise over £4,000 for Northern Ireland Air Ambulance as part of their project.

Two participants in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge programme were singled out by the judges for ‘Outstanding Individual Achievement Awards’.

Year 13 pupil Kelly Stewart and the team from Rainey Endowed focused on the role and contribution of women on Northern Ireland farms for their project.

The judges said: “Over the past two years, Kelly proved herself to be a fitting ambassador for young women in agriculture.”

Lorcan Convery and the team from Belfast Royal Academy explored a ‘city farming’ model of investment for beef production. Lorcan, who is in Year 14, impressed the judges with his “firm grasp of marketing and business at such a young age”.

ABP managing director George Mullan said: “Our first set of ABP Angus Youth Challenge award winners completed the 2018-2020 programme with a proud legacy. They have set the bar very high for those who are following in their footsteps.

ABP introduced this initiative to help bridge the gap between school and employment. Already we are seeing participants taking the next steps towards working in agri-food and benefitting from taking part.

Charles Smith, general manager of the Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Group, added: “The overall winning team’s detailed record-keeping demonstrated a deep level of understanding of the full cost of production.

“They showed entrepreneurial flair and an understanding of how the family farming model can address the needs of today’s consumer including animal welfare.

“Well done to all the award winners and our sincerest thanks to the schools and their families for supporting them,” he concluded.

Future finalists?

Aughnacloy College;

Fivemiletown College;

Royal Belfast Academical Institute; and

Wallace High School. The 2019 ABP Angus Youth Challenge Finalist Teams going through the programme currently are:

17 schools have also been shortlisted to take part in the 2020 semi-final, with a place on the 2020-2022 programme up for grabs. The semi-final will take place later this year.

