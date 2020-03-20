Irish distillers providing the HSE with alcohol gel

Irish Distillers – which produces whiskey such as Jameson, Midleton and Powers – is partnering with Mervue Laboratories in Cork to produce alcohol gel for the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The demand for alcohol gel has reached unprecedented levels amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and this partnership will provide alcohol gel to the health authorities on the frontline.

Irish Distillers released a statement in which it explained: “Earlier this week, Irish Distillers approached the Department of Health and the Health Service Executive (HSE) to inform them that we were in a position to help with this specific challenge.

“Our distillery in Midleton, together with our partners Mervue Laboratories in Cork, have the necessary products and supply chain available to manufacture large-scale quantities of alcohol gel and to make this available for use by healthcare authorities on the frontline in the period ahead.

Alcohol gel plays a vital part in the frontline efforts of those who are fighting to contain the Covid-19 virus, not least our healthcare professionals working in hospital and other healthcare settings.

Production of the gel will start immediately.

“Large-scale quantities of alcohol are being made available free of charge by Irish Distillers. Production will commence immediately with end product being delivered to the HSE’s supply centre thereafter for distribution to hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

“We stand committed to the people and communities of Ireland during this difficult time and we will continue to collaborate with the health authorities so as to ensure our efforts are channeled to greatest effect.

We are committed to maintaining supply to the maximum levels possible for as long as possible.

“Like so many, Irish Distillers is doing what we can at a time of great national crisis. We hope that in doing so, it helps our healthcare professionals in their efforts to protect all of us from the spread of the virus.”