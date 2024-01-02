The Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB) has added two new winter barley varieties to its recommended lists (RL) for 2024/2025.

These include LG Capitol and SY Buzzard. Capitol is a two-row feed variety from Limagrain, while Buzzard is a six-row hybrid from Syngenta, with claimed Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV) tolerance.

Capitol has a relative UK treated yield figure of 106, making it the joint highest on the list. Its untreated yield figure is 89, which compares well with the control varieties, Tardis (85) and Lightning (90).

Where disease resistance is concerned, the new variety also performs well, relative to the ‘control’ varieties of Tardis and Lightning.

This is specifically the case when assessing Capitol’s resistance to brown rust and Rhynchosporium. However, it has a lower resistance against net blotch, relative to the two controls.

Advertisement

The specific weight of Capitol is good. The figure of 69.9 is ahead of Lightning (68.8) but slightly behind Tardis (70.1).

Where lodging is concerned, Capitol sits between the two control varieties. Its straw is not quite as strong as Tardis. However, it is stronger than Lightning.

Winter barley varieties

Capitol has demonstrated high resistance to the common strains of Barley Yellow Mosaic Virus (BYMV).

SY Buzzard, a new six-row hybrid variety has been assessed relative to the controls, KWS Feeris and SY Kingsbarn.

The new variety has a UK treated yield figure of 103. This ranks well relative to Feeris (102) and Kingsbarn (107).

Advertisement

Buzzard is a BYDV tolerant variety, as is Feeris. Trial work in the UK has confirmed that BYDV tolerance brings with it a lower yield potential, relative to traditional options.

So, when one takes account of the BYDV impact on final output, it is valid to conclude that Buzzard is a relatively high yielding variety.

The new Syngenta variety also holds up well, where disease resistance is concerned. AHDB has confirmed that Buzzard shows high resistance to net blotch, while also holding up well where mildew, brown rust and rhynchosporium resistance are concerned.

Grain quality and resistance to lodging are other attributes of Buzzard, which compare well with control varieties.

Hybrid barley varieties continue to grow in popularity with cereal growers throughout the UK and Ireland. There is strong evidence to suggest that they will actively suppress grass weed infestations.

Nitrogen utilisation rates are high, while enhanced straw strength reduces the risk of crop lodging.