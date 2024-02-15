A webinar with advice on how to successfully establish red clover silage swards will take place later this month.

It has been organised by AgriSearch as part of the ZeroNsile project and will take place on Wednesday, February 28 at 8:00p.m.

Dr. David Patterson, grassland agronomist at Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) will outline the key steps required to successfully establish red clover swards, including soil fertility, nutrient management, seed selection and reseeding methods.

Farmers to discuss red clover

Two farmers from the ZeroNsile project, Stephen Maguire, a beef farmer from Co. Fermanagh and David Clarke, a dairy farmer from Co. Tyrone will discuss their experiences of establishing red clover silage swards on their farms.

The ZeroNsile project was established in 2023 to examine the practicalities of producing silage without the use of manufactured nitrogen (N) fertiliser, focusing primarily on red clover swards.

12 farmers from the Beacon Farm Network and GrassCheck programmes were selected from right across Northern Ireland to establish red clover swards on their farms.

There is also a smaller Lucerne component in the study which will investigate the practicality of growing and utilising Lucerne on three farms in Co. Down.

AgriSearch

AgriSearch, the Northern Ireland Agricultural Research and Development Council is an independent charity, registered with the Charities Commission for Northern Ireland.

It was established in 1997. The aims of the charity are to advance education, for the public benefit, by conducting and commissioning research into the improvement and development of sheep, beef and dairy farming.

They aim to provide practical benefit for primary producers to reduce costs, improve performance, drive innovation and improve welfare.

AgriSearch also disseminates and publishes the results of such research and promotes the improvement of animal health and welfare in sheep, beef and dairy farming in Northern Ireland.