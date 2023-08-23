Agriland Media Group is excited to announce a new series in association with UPMC that focuses on farmers’ orthopaedic health.

UPMC is a leading healthcare provider around the world and here in Ireland, with facilities including four hospitals, four sports medicine clinics, two cancer centres, and an Institute for Health.

The Mind Yourself Series provides insight into the physical challenges farmers face and offers advice on how best to manage and improve orthopaedic health — all so that farmers can improve their mobility, function, and overall well-being.

The series will feature five videos and articles, and will kick off on Agriland tomorrow (Thursday, August 24).

Across the series, we will introduce you to hardworking farmers from a range of farm enterprises who’ll share their orthopaedic concerns; and UPMC orthopaedic experts will offer guidance and advice on how best to minimise pain, maximise movement, and ensure that farmers are ready for the next farming challenge of the season.

UPMC Mind Yourself Series

The first video, which will be on Agriland tomorrow, takes place on John and Kathryn Heffernan’s dairy farm in Co. Tipperary.

The Heffernans have 180 cows and milk all-year round, sharing the daily milking workload.

In the video, the couple chats with UPMC Ireland’s Clodagh Duggan about their farming history and orthopaedic concerns.

“The challenges in farming have changed a lot during our working career,” John (62) tells Clodagh.

Over the course of his personal farming career, John has had two serious incidents, which he touches on in the video. Beyond these, he admitted to having a tendency to ignore small injuries.

In the video, Kathryn also shares how she delayed getting medical help following a slip in the parlour.

Kalen O’Donahue, senior physiotherapist at UPMC Sports Surgery Clinic in Dublin, joins John and Kathryn and discusses how timely treatment of small injuries can have significant benefits in the long-term.

Kalen shares his advice for farmers dealing with recurring pain in the video and coinciding article as part of the series.

Keep an eye on Agriland tomorrow for the launch of this farmers’ health series, a new offering we are thrilled to provide to our readers.