Agri-food sites face ‘further enforcement’ from EPA

Two agri-food sites are included in the latest Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) National Priority Sites List for Enforcement, for issues relating to odour, noise and emissions to water.

The list covers the period March to September 2019. In total, seven sites are on the latest list for “failing to meet the necessary environmental standards”.

The EPA highlights that these companies face “further enforcement action”.

The two agri-food sites include the Arrow Group, based in Co. Kildare – listed for odour and noise issues – and Tipperary Co-operative Creamery Ltd – listed for emissions to water.

The latter site is a new entry in the list, while the Arrow Group has frequently appeared on the list in the past.

The Arrow Group includes the activities – at a licenced site – of: Dawn Farm Foods Ltd; TCFG Naas Ltd (also known as The Culinary Food Group); QK Coldstores Ltd; Dawn Farms Distribution Ltd; and Maudlins Waste Management Ltd.

Meanwhile, one agri-food facility has come off the list since its last publication at the end of quarter two (Q2) 2019 for “improvements in compliance or reduced risk” – Kepak Clonee, in Co. Meath.

The five other sites that have been signaled out for further enforcement are: East Cork Landfill Site; Youghal Landfill (Co. Cork); The Hammond Lane Metal Co. Ltd (Co. Cork); Arran Chemical Company Ltd (Co. Roscommon); and Saint-Gobain Construction Products (Ireland) Ltd (Co. Monaghan).

Commenting on the latest list, Darragh Page, EPA programme Manager at the Office of Environmental Enforcement, said: “The latest list includes four sites which have not previously appeared on the National Priority Site in the last publication at the end Q2 2019 and, once again, includes Arrow Group.

“While the publication of the National Priority Sites list has continued to drive environmental compliance and much needed investment, the EPA continues to have concerns that environmental issues at some companies have resulted in unacceptable odour, noise, air and water quality impacts,” Page continued.

The EPA welcomed the fact that two sites, including Kepak Clonee, had come off the list.