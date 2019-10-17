Emergency services called ‘as precaution’ following Fonterra factory fire
Emergency services including fire and ambulance vehicles were called to a factory owned by Fonterra as a precautionary measure following the outbreak of a fire.
The incident occurred at the company’s facility in Kauri, Whangarei, on New Zealand’s North Island.
Confirming the news on social media, the Kiwi dairy cooperative tweeted:
“There was an incident at our Kauri factory this evening where a small fire was detected and put out by operational staff at [the] site.
There was an incident at our Kauri factory this evening where a small fire was detected and put out by operational staff at site. Fire and ambulance services were called as a precaution, but don’t panic, we’re all ok!Advertisement
— Fonterra (@Fonterra) October 17, 2019
“Fire and ambulance services were called as a precaution, but don’t panic, we’re all OK,” the tweet added.
According to local publication, the New Zealand Herald, about five people were treated at the scene as a precaution, following the evacuation of all staff from the plant.
One person was later taken to hospital for more precautionary tests, the publication noted.