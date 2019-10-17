Emergency services called ‘as precaution’ following Fonterra factory fire

Emergency services including fire and ambulance vehicles were called to a factory owned by Fonterra as a precautionary measure following the outbreak of a fire.

The incident occurred at the company’s facility in Kauri, Whangarei, on New Zealand’s North Island.

Confirming the news on social media, the Kiwi dairy cooperative tweeted:

“There was an incident at our Kauri factory this evening where a small fire was detected and put out by operational staff at [the] site.

“Fire and ambulance services were called as a precaution, but don’t panic, we’re all OK,” the tweet added.

According to local publication, the New Zealand Herald, about five people were treated at the scene as a precaution, following the evacuation of all staff from the plant.

A small electrical fire, caused by an electric motor, is believed to have been the cause of the incident, according to the report.

One person was later taken to hospital for more precautionary tests, the publication noted.