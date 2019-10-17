Brexit deal: DUP ‘could not support’ what is being suggested

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has issued a statement this morning, Thursday, October 17, outlining that the party “could not support what is being suggested”.

The statement from Arlene Foster and Nigel Dodds noted: “We have been involved in ongoing discussions with the Government”.

As things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and concent issues and there is a lack of clarity on VAT.

Concluding the statement added: “We will continue to work with the Government to try and get a sensible deal that works for Northern Ireland and protects the economic and constitutional integrity of the UK.”

The statement from the DUP comes ahead of today’s EU summit in Brussels.

Progress on Brexit issues

Addressing attendees at the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine’s Open Policy Debate on Ireland’s Agri-Food Strategy to 2030, yesterday, Wednesday, October 17, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said:

Advertisement

Following the meeting I had with the prime minister, Prime Minister Johnson, last week, I am convinced that all parties are serious about getting an agreement this week – or at least, if not this week, by the end of the month.

An agreement, an orderly Brexit, a deal – whatever way you want to describe it, is very much in the interests of Ireland, the UK and the EU as a whole.

“There is a pathway to a possible deal; but there are many issues that still need to be fully resolved, particularly around the consent mechanism and also some issues around customs and VAT,” Varadkar said.

I spoke to the prime minister by phone this morning and I’ve been in contact as well with the European Commission.

Concluding, the Taoiseach outlined: “I do think we are making progress – but there are issues yet to be resolved – and hopefully that can be done today, allowing us to ratify the agreement at European Council tomorrow, allowing the House of Commons to give its view on it on Saturday.”