The Agri-Environment Training Scheme (AETS) has been extended by two months, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has announced.

All courses provided to farmers under the scheme had been scheduled to be completed by Wednesday (August 31).

The extension will allow the AETS course facilitators to continue offering courses in September and October.

The new closing date is October 31.

“I am encouraged to see the participation rates in courses run under the AETS to date, with over 21,000 farmers attending, or due to attend, courses by Wednesday,” Minister McConalogue said today (Monday, August 29).

He added: “The range of subjects being covered at the courses includes environmental advice, lessons learnt from participation in the most recent agri-environment scheme, and farm health and safety standards.

“These are all very relevant and I understand that the response by farmers has been positive and they are finding the courses beneficial.

“Farmers have really embraced the AETS and I want to ensure that we provide the opportunity for as many farmers as possible to partake in the scheme. There continues to be demand for courses, so I have extended the scheme to the end of October,” the minister said.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the AETS is a voluntary training scheme that is open to all farmers who submit a Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) application. A farmer may only attend one training course during the lifetime of the scheme.

The aims of the scheme include: training farmers in environmental practices and standards; encouraging and helping farmers to take part in future agri-environment schemes; and promoting awareness of the importance of farm safety.

The courses under the scheme are organised and given by trainers approved by the department.

Attendance at the course is voluntary and it is not a requirement to have attended.