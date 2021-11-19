The failure of the Green, Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) to cater for all farmers delivering for the environment must be addressed in the new agri-environment scheme in the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) post-2023, one farm organisations has urged.

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) said this week that the new Agri-Environmental Climate Measure (AECM) “will be very different to GLAS or even REPS [Rural Environment Protection Scheme] but must ensure access for all farmers delivering on environmental outcomes, unlike what happened in GLAS where private hill land was effectively excluded”.

INHFA Donegal branch chairperson John McConway was speaking ahead of a CAP ‘information evening‘ hosted by his branch tonight (Friday, November 19) which Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue will attend.

According to McConway, 80% of Donegal farmers “will see an increase in their direct payments through convergence”.

“This was of course a key priority for the INHFA and is now a major part of the redistribution model in the proposed CAP plan,” he said.

He said that tonight’s meeting will “provide Donegal farmers with a unique opportunity to question the minister while also getting vital information on the significant changes to the make-up of schemes outlined in the new CAP”.

Referring to the supports for the suckler and sheep sectors under the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme and the Sheep Improvement Scheme, McConway said these are “well short of where they need to be” under the current proposals.

He welcomed the substantial increase to support organic farming but stressed the need “to be inclusive and ensure access for all farmers that want to go organic”.

“With the majority of the schemes in the new CAP coming on the back of added conditionality, it is vital that farmers get as much information as possible,” McConway stressed.

The meeting tonight is set to begin at 8:00p.m. The INHFA says it will be carried out with all necessary health measures including social distancing; a requirement for mask-wearing; and Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

The organisation acknowledges that members may not wish to attend due to the current Covid-19 situation.