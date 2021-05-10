There is “some semblance of life returning” to Killarney National Park after the occurrence of a fire that destroyed swathes of the park recently.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and Muckross Traditional Farms are working together to plant additional plots of wild bird cover.

The aim of the pilot project is to enhance feed resources for the passerine species within the park.

In doing so, both parties incorporated traditional methods of ploughing, harrowing, sowing the seeds (with a traditional seed fiddle), raking and rolling the plot using the Clydesdale horses of Muckross Traditional Farms. Image source: Valerie O’Sullivan

The project is being spearheaded by Danny O’Keeffe, district conservation officer of the NPWS and Toddy Doyle, general manager of Muckross Traditional Farms. The team of horses (Bud and Ned) are being handled by William O’Sullivan and Tim Cronin.

Devastation caused ‘cannot be overstated’

Late in April, the NPWS and emergency services battled a severe fire within the park.

Early estimates indicated that 2,500ha to 3,000ha – or approximately 50% of the park’s land area – was impacted.

While at the scene of the fire in Kerry, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien said: “While the exact cause of these events is still to be determined, wildfires do not occur naturally in Ireland.

He added: “The main cause of such conflagrations is thought to be the deliberate starting of fires without concern for the emergency services; the local wildlife; habitat; communities; or even private property close by.

“They are set knowing them to be illegal. The devastation this has caused cannot be overstated.

“The response on the ground has been an impressive combined effort between the Fire Service, the NPWS and the Air Corps which has thankfully resulted in the fire being brought under control,” Minister O’Brien said.

Both Minister O’Brien and Minister of State for heritage Malcolm Noonan appear satisfied that the fire was started illegally.

Killarney National Park fires ‘nothing short of ecocide’

Following the fire in Killarney National Park along with other fires, the Irish Wildlife Trust (IWT) feels that the law surrounding illegal fires “must be enforced and a cultural shift is needed to discourage the burning of land for agricultural purposes”.

“Politicians and farming organisations must show leadership in this regard,” the IWT added.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore has described the devastating fire at Killarney National Park as “nothing short of ecocide” as she called for tougher penalties for those responsible.

“Illegal fires are a cyclical experience that cause untold environmental, human and economic damage all over Ireland, not to mention putting firefighters, air corps crew and other emergency workers at risk each time,” the party’s spokesperson for climate action and biodiversity said.