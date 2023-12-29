Several job opportunities are currently available in the agri-sector, including a position as data officer for the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) Kerry and West Cork Co-operation Project (CP).

Breed promotion and marketing officer

The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) is seeking an ambitious and motivated individual to join its team as a breed promotion and marketing officer.

The successful candidate will be responsible for organising and supporting all aspects of promoting, advertising and marketing the breed and IHFA public relations.

Responsibilities of the breed promotion and marketing officer will include:

Being the lead person on all advertising, promotion and marketing activities within the team;

Producing and developing the IHFA journal and other graphics for print and web;

Manage and develop IHFA social media channels;

Managing IHFA website and growing traffic;

Attending shows and recording results, liaising with exhibitors and breeders;

Answering a high volume of incoming phone calls and delivering an excellent service to IHFA members.

This position requires an understanding of agriculture, as well as excellent graphic design, organisational and computer skills. This position will involve some weekend work.

ACRES Kerry and West Cork CP data officer

A data officer is sought to support the rollout and implementation of the ACRES CP in the designated Kerry and West Cork areas.

The South Kerry Development Partnership CLG is looking for applications for this position which will include the following key duties:

Supporting the development of the project database and the ongoing maintenance and management of all data relating to the Kerry/West Cork ACRES CP;

Supporting the project team in data collection, management and analysis activities;

Ensuring conformance with the contracting authority’s procedures, standards and guidelines;

Data design and management for ecological GIS mapping, monitoring and reporting;

Tracking the progress of project actions and key performance indicators for review by project staff; This will involve importing and updating large datasets provided by the contracting authority and the regular exchange of information between the project database and the GIS system.



This position is full time and will be based at the Kerry/West Cork SKDP ACRES Beaufort Office in Co. Kerry with the possibility of hybrid working arrangements.

Three years’ experience, including environmental/ecological data management and analysis and knowledge of software application development (SQL) and relational databases is required.

The contract period will run for five years and may be extended annually thereafter, subject to continuing funding.

Farm assistant

A farm assistant is required in Cork. Applicants must have experience in milking, calving and stock management on a busy farm.

The successful candidate must be capable of working on their own and alongside the farmer. The farm includes a 160-cow herd in a calf-beef system.