ABP has today (Thursday, June 15) announced the acquisition of the Bridge of Allan abattoir and Queenslie meat packing plant in Scotland from Scotbeef.

The two facilities will now become part of the company’s UK meat division which also includes an existing processing facility in Perth, Scotland.

The Bridge of Allan abattoir is located just north of Stirling, Scotland, and the Queenslie meat packing plant is located in Glasgow, Scotland.

A statement from ABP explained the sale is expected to completed at the end of July 2023.

Commenting on the announcement, Frank Stephenson, group chief executive of ABP said: “We look forward to working with the team in Scotbeef to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for farmer suppliers, colleagues and customers at the Queenslie and Bridge of Allan plants.

“It will be very much business as usual with a commitment to building on Scotbeef’s well-established tradition and reputation for high-quality Scottish red meat products.”

ABP has been in the meat processing business for almost 70 years and the company has been operating in Scotland for over 40 years.

According to ABP it is “one of Europe’s leading meat processors, with a reputation for quality and innovation”.

ABP supplies both fresh and frozen meat products to retailers, and food service providers in both the UK and worldwide.

ABP employs over 13,000 colleagues across its four divisions: Red Meat, Pet Foods, Renewables and Proteins, with processing facilities in nine countries and a turnover of €5 billion.

ABP Linden Foods green energy agreement

Earlier this year, ABP Linden Foods, a Co. Tyrone-based beef and lamb processor which is part of the ABP Food Group, announced a green energy agreement with two Northern Ireland businesses.

Progress Energy and 3T Power will collaborate with the group with the aim of providing a circular-economy solution that generates renewable electricity from biogas for the company’s retail site.

The biogas is generated by Progress Energy, which is situated in Dromore, Co. Down, via anaerobic digestion of organic waste byproducts from two other ABP factories in Newry and Lurgan.

The biogas will then be converted into homegrown green electricity for the Northern Ireland-owned 3T power, which will then supply it to ABP Linden’s retail facility.

ABP Linden Foods has said that it satisfies its retail site’s renewable electricity and is part of ABP’s group-wide commitment to lowering its carbon footprint through a sustainability strategy.