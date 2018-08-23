A trip down memory lane beckons in Knockbridge

Preparations are well underway in Co. Louth for this year’s Knockbridge Vintage Rally and Working Day, which is just around the corner.

Taking place near Dundalk, Co. Louth, the event will kick off on Sunday, September 9, at 1:00pm.

Organisers have assured prospective attendees of an action-packed schedule.

The day is set to feature a range of vintage-themed attractions, including: a vintage tractor and car display; steam engines; vintage threshing; horse ploughing; and a working day.

There will be more family-friendly events on the day also, according to organisers, such as: sheep racing; a dog show; craft activities; flower arranging; cookery demonstrations; puppet shows; an animal farm; a children’s corner; and novelty events, among other attractions.

All proceeds raised on the day will be donated to a number of local charities.

Live entertainment will be provided on the day by well-known musician Declan Nerney.

A vintage fashion day is also to get underway, featuring the styles of yesteryear.

Run by Knockbridge Vintage Club, this is not the first big event to be held by the vintage enthusiast this year.

Back in July, the club held a road run and coffee morning; again, charity fundraising was the main goal of the event.

For those interested, further information can be found on the day and other upcoming events from the Knockbridge Vintage Club Facebook page.